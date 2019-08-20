Man arrested after early-morning police chase ends in fiery crash on I-264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – State Police arrested a Texas man after an attempted traffic stop resulted in a fiery crash on I-263 early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:32 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper tried to make a traffic stop for reckless driving by speed on Newtown Road in Norfolk. Officials say the driver of a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling on I-264 at more than 100 mph.

The driver, identified as Michael Richard Stone of Texas, refused to stop and increased his speed.

The trooper began a vehicle pursuit, and Stone lost control and crashed the vehicle. Upon impact, the vehicle caught on fire on I-264 W just east of City Hall Avenue.

Stone and the passenger were both safely removed from the vehicle. Stone was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries, and the passenger was not hurt.

Stone was arrested and charged with felony elude, speeding and improper registration.

