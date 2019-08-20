× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cold front and pattern change to end the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a mainly dry afternoon, pop-up storms will be possible this evening and overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Once we lose the heating of the day, storm chances will end and we’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight with muggy lows in the mid 70s.

Heat and humidity will continue through midweek with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We are tracking a cold front for Thursday that will bring us more showers and storms but cooler and less humid air for the weekend.

Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s for Friday and the weekend. Humidity will also drop, dew point falling from the mid 70s to the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Wednesday Night: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 20th

1986 F0 Tornado: Bertie Co

Tropical Update:

A low pressure system is located almost 400 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. While the associated thunderstorm activity shows signs of organization, recent satellite wind data indicates the system does not currently have a well-defined circulation. Significant development of this low is unlikely as it moves eastward at 15 to 20 mph across the open north Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

