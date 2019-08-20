Live: Officials provide updates on Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund set up to help mass shooting victims

Posted 8:38 am, August 20, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The United Way of South Hampton Roads will be giving an update Tuesday on developments surrounding the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, which was set up to help victims of the mass shooting that happened in the city on May 31.

According to the non-profit, in order to protect the victims and their interests, United Way of South Hampton Roads has partnered will local attorney and victims advocate, Jeffrey Breit, who has offered his services pro-bono to help with the distribution process

11 of the 12 people killed in the mass shooting worked for the City of Virginia Beach and were in City Municipal Building 2 when the shooting took place.

