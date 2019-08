VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Another shark was tracked making its way along the Virginia coast.

Caroline, a female white shark, last pinged off the Virginia Beach coast at 7:47 a.m. on August 18, according to OCEARCH.

A new ping shows @SharkCaroline still making her way up the coast. She is near Virginia Beach right now. Will she stop at Cape Cod or keep going up to Canada? pic.twitter.com/fMbZJwvDih — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) August 18, 2019

She weighs 1348.1 pounds and is 12 feet, nine inches long.

Currently a sub-adult, Caroline was tagged in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on February 26.

Click here to keep up with Caroline’s journey.