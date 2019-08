Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 57th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) are underway at the Virginia Beach oceanfront through August 25th.

Hundreds of surfers will gather to compete for titles while thousands will be on hand for fun and music.

Former pro surfer Tony Pellino and D. Nachnani from Coastal Edge join us to discuss the surfing, the fun and the socks at ECSC.

Admission is free and open to the general public. For more information visit www.surfecsc.com/.