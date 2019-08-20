$50K-winning Powerball ticket bought at Newport News 7-Eleven to expire soon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – You wouldn’t throw away $50,000, would you?

A Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the February 23 drawing of the Virginia Lottery, but no one has come forward to claim the prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing – meaning the ticket will become worthless at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 22.

Someone purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 4-6-14-20-32, and the Powerball number was 13. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Related: Suffolk woman wins in Virginia Lottery game

Unclaimed prizes, by law, will go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

Whoever has this winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately at (757) 825-7800 or present the winning ticket at the Virginia Lottery’s Hampton Roads Customer Service Center at 2306-2308 W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.