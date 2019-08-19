Woman shot during Virginia Beach robbery, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot while being robbed by two men in the 4700 block of Jeanne Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police the woman was transported to the hospital for her non-life threatning injuries and is expected to be okay. Virginia Beach Police added that she was shot and robbed when she was approached by the two men in a parking lot.

Police have not identified the two men and are asking for the publics help in trying to find the two men.

