NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman in Newport News has been arrested after a man was shot multiple times Monday morning in the 500 block of Bellwood Drive around 2:30 a.m.

According to officials, the man was transported to a hospital by first responders, but the severity of his injuries are unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing and officers are reportedly not looking for additional suspects.

