Untold stories from the first Africans in English America on Coast Live

Posted 1:49 pm, August 19, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Fate & Freedom" is an international award-winning historical series depicting little known details of the lives of the first documented Africans to arrive in English America.

We talk with author K. I. Knight (firstfreedompublishing.com) about the series and how a passion for genealogy led her to dig deeper into the history.

K. I. Knight will be releasing the newest book in the series, "Fate & Freedom: On Troubled Shores" at the Hampton History Museum on Wednesday, August 21st at noon. For more information visit www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org.

