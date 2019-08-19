Two men wounded in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Two men in Norfolk sustained non-life threatning injuries following a shooting in the city Saturday around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Brambleton Avenue.

The two men both sustained non-life threatning injuries and were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for their wounds, according to the officials.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or the circumstances surrounding this incident but ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 mobile app.

