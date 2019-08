Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There's no shortage of drama this summer on “The Young and the Restless” thanks to the return of fan favorites Michelle Stafford and Melissa Claire Egan. We talk to the two actresses who play Phyllis and Chelsea about their experiences working on the show and what to expect in the upcoming episodes.

Catch "The Young and the Restless" weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on News 3.