DARE Co., N.C. – A slithery creature caused a large power outage Monday morning on the Outer Banks.

Dominion Energy said a snake slithered into some equipment and it knocked out power to 9,280 customers.

The areas affected were Colington, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head.

Crews got lights back on within an hour around 8:30 a.m.

