Police investigating after teen shot in Hampton

Posted 12:47 pm, August 19, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to identify the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened on August 19.

Around 1:15 a.m., officials were dispatched in reference to a shots fired complaint in the first block of Green Street.

When police arrived, they found that one person was shot and had left the scene. Officers then responded to Sentara Careplex and located a walk-in gunshot victim.

The victim, an 18-year-old Hampton man, was treated for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there are no further details to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

