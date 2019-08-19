Pilot crash-lands plane near Cape Hatteras airport

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – Two people walked away with only minor injuries after a crash-landing a plane on Monday.

Around 12 p.m., a small fixed-wing, single-engine plane crash-landed about 30 yards from the runway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport.

The pilot and one passenger walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

The aircraft departed Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, NC for Ocracoke Island.

National Park Service Rangers, Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.