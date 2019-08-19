Norfolk Public Schools to host job fair in August

NORFOLK, Va. – The Department of Human Resources for Norfolk Public Schools plans to host its final job fair prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year on Friday, August 23.

Norfolk Public Schools say that if you have a passion for helping young people succeed and are interested in joining a dynamic team of individuals who are dedicated to improving the lives of children daily, stop by Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road, Norfolk, VA 23518 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The division has a significant need for individuals who hold degrees in fields that would allow them to teach math. This event will present a unique opportunity to be hired on the spot and meet with principals and administrators.

Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage at this link and complete an application online prior to the employment event. Print the completed application prior to submitting and bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair.

The district is hiring for the following positions:

Teacher Positions

Auto Body Repair

Elementary Education, K-5

Mathematics

Media Specialist

Middle School Science

School Psychologist

Spanish

Special Education

Speech Therapists

Classified Positions

Custodian I and Substitutes

In-School Suspension Monitors

Part Time Cafeteria Monitors

School Nutrition Assistants (P/T & F/T)

Applicants should dress for on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at (757)-628-3905 for more information.