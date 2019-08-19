Newport News Shipbuilding employee dies in work accident on USS George Washington

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News Shipbuilding employee who was assigned to work on the USS George Washington (CVN 73) has died during a work accident, a spokesperson with Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Monday.

Emergency personnel are currently on scene.

Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin said while they believe the male employee fell while working in a tank, the investigation is still in its early stages.

Boykin sent the following email to employees after the incident:

Dear Shipbuilders, I have some very sad news to share. This afternoon, we lost one of our fellow shipbuilders. A construction supervisor with 39 years of shipyard service was fatally injured while working on USS George Washington (CVN 73) at Newport News Shipbuilding. We believe he fell while working in a tank, but we are still very early into the investigation. Rescue and response personnel from the shipyard and the U.S. Navy worked very hard in the rescue effort. Tragically, this effort was unsuccessful. We are continuing to work hard to recover our fellow shipbuilder from the tank with assistance from the City of Newport News. Our main focus right now is on this recovery effort. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Please keep our fellow shipbuilder in your thoughts and prayers. Respectfully, Jennifer

