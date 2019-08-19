Multiple agencies help rescue person at First Landing State Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Multiple local agencies helped rescue a person that was in need at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach, according to the Facebook page of the Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The reason for the rescue is not known at the time, but officials did say it happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday on the Cape Henry Trail at the park.

The agencies that responded included the Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia State Park Rangers, and U.S. Navy Mid-Atlantic Regional Fire and Emergency Services. Each agency brought specialized resources capable of providing care and extricating a patient from the remote walking trails known to be at First Landing State Park.

First Landing State Park encompasses 2,888 acres of land on Cape Henry in North Virginia Beach, offering visitors a wide range of activities to enjoy throughout the year. This includes 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of Chesapeake Bay beach access.

