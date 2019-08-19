× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

High heat and humidity…Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Humidity will be high, pushing afternoon heat index values to the triple digits (100 to 105). Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storms is possible this afternoon to evening but today will not be a washout.

Highs will return to the low 90s tomorrow with afternoon heat index values back to the triple digits. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers/storms for the afternoon to evening hours.

Heat and humidity will continue through midweek with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We are tracking a cold front for Thursday that will bring us more showers and storms but cooler and less humid air for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 19th

1939 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Colonial Heights, Mechanicsville, Richmond, Charles City & Chesterfield

Tropical Update

We are tracking a well-defined low pressure system located more than 200 miles ENE of Norfolk. There is still a slight chance for significant organization to occur through today while the system moves NE away from the United States. Environmental conditions are expected become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation on Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.