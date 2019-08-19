Masu the Red Panda gives birth to triplets at Virginia Zoo!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Masu the Red Panda had triplets recently at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk!

According to the zoo, the red pandas weighed five ounces each when they born on June 18 at the Virginia Zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus. The cubs two months later now weigh between 500 to 600 grams, which is a little over a pound.

“Having red panda triplets is a unique situation,” said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian. “It’s a lot of work for mom to care for three newborns, but Masu is doing a great job caring for the triplets and all three have been thriving.”

Zoo Keepers and Animal Care Staff have been monitoring Masu and the cubs, who will be apart of the Red panda exhibit off the main pathway later this fall when Keepers feel they can confidently navigate the trees and other exhibit features, said the zoo.

“Our Animal Care team had a great strategy last year in moving Masu to the Animal Wellness Campus while she was still pregnant, providing privacy for her first birth experience. She took great care of her cubs last year, which is why we opted to do the same thing again this time around,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We’re excited to introduce Masu and the triplets to the public this fall!”

The Virginia Zoo is auctioning naming rights of the cubs in support of red panda conservation. The public can place bids on each of the cubs’ names through August 30. To place yours, visit here.

To learn more about the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, click here.