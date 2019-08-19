× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat continues, cool-down ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

We’ll have the chance of a few showers and storms early, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy overnight with muggy lows in the mid 70’s. A storm or two could reach strong to severe limits especially along and close to the I-95 corridor with wind gusts (40-60 mph) possible.

High heat and humidity continues Tuesday. Highs will return to the low 90’s with afternoon heat index values back to the triple digits (100 to 105). We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms for the afternoon to evening hours (30%).

Extreme heat and humidity will continue through midweek with highs in the low 90’s and heat index values in the triple digits. Storm chances will stay limited Wednesday (20%).

We are tracking a cold front for Thursday that will bring us more showers and storms but cooler and less humid air for the weekend. Storm chances will linger into Friday as well. Once the front moves through, highs will be cooler starting Friday and through the weekend and in the low to mid 80’s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tuesday Night: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 19th

1939 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Colonial Heights, Mechanicsville, Richmond, Charles City & Chesterfield

Tropical Update:

1. An area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, is producing some disorganized shower activity. Significant development of this system is unlikely as it moves eastward at 15 to 20 mph, away from the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

