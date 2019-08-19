Kill Devil Hills water tower vandalized over the weekend

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ original elevated water tower was vandalized over the weekend, the town clerk told News 3 Monday.

Six red letters were painted on the tower, but they have since been painted over.

Red letters painted on the Town of Kill Devil Hills’ water tower (Photo: Kill Devil Hills Police Department)

The town clerk said security measures were in place, and due to the site being a construction zone for a new elevated water tank, there were video cameras filming.

However, the cameras did not capture whoever painted the letters on the tower.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department provided a photo of the tower after it had been vandalized. It is unclear if the letters spelled anything or if they were just painted at random.

