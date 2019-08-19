Jack Whitaker, legendary sports announcer, dead at age 95

Posted 7:30 am, August 19, 2019, by

WTKR – At 95-year-old, legendary sports announcer Jack Whitaker has passed away, according to CBS – a company he worked at for 22 years.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 12: Play-by-Play Announcer Super Bowl I Jack Whitaker speaks onstage during the “CBS Sports” panel discussion at the CBS/ShowtimeTelevision Group portion of the 2015 Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel on January 12, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

According to CBS, the World War II veteran who was injured at Omaha Beach on D-Day died Sunday while asleep in Devon, Pennsylvania, due to natural causes.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus issued a statement following the news of Whitaker’s death, saying, “There will never be another Jack Whitaker in sports broadcasting.”

“His amazing writing ability, on-air presence and humanity are unmatched. His unique perspective on sports ranging from horse racing to golf to NFL football was extraordinary,” McManus said. “My father and Jack shared an incredible respect for each other and had the warmest of friendships that lasted for decades. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jack’s family.”

Whitaker became a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2012.

Whitaker is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughters Marybeth Helgevold (Chuck), Ann Hanan (Bob); sons Gerry Whitaker, Jack Whitaker III and Kevin Whitaker (Rachelle). He was predeceased by his son, Geoffrey Whitaker. He had 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.