HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Comedians Quincy Carr and Rob Reibold join us to discuss the 9th annual "Crash the Party" fundraiser and comedy show. The proceeds this year will go to The Debutante Brilliance Cotillion, an enrichment program for young ladies.

Crash the Party 2019 is Saturday, August 24th at the Crown Plaza, Town Center Virginia Beach. For more information visit www.QuincyCarr.com.