First Warning Forecast: Tracking another scorcher, isolated storms possible

It’ll be a warm and humid night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Another hot day on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 90s, but the humidity will be a little higher. We’ll feel like the triple digits. A disturbance will move through Tuesday night. We could see a shower or storm, but keeping chances low at a 30 percent chance.

Not much relief behind the disturbance. Temperatures will continue to warm to the low 90s on Wednesday, with heat index values near 100°. A cold front will approach the region on Thursday. Expect the day to still be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll have more cloud cover with storm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be possible overnight and into the first half of the day on Friday. There will be some relief behind the cold front. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid 80s.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad right now. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm due to a stalled front. It will be more comfortable with highs in the low and mid 80s and dewpoints falling into the 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Yellow (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure located more than 200 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is producing a small area of thunderstorm activity northeast of the center. Significant development of this system is unlikely as it moves eastward at 15 to 20 mph, away from the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: low (10%)

