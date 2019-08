NORFOLK, Va. – Four people have been forced out of their home after a house fire in the 3600 block of Pamlico Circle Monday evening.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be discharged.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

