Country singer rushed to Virginia hospital after almost collapsing onstage

Country singer Drake White was rushed to the hospital after he almost collapsed on stage while performing in Virginia.

White was the opening act for Scotty McCreery at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. He stopped mid-performance when he felt lightheaded and couldn’t stand up, tour manager Andrew Stone told CNN affiliate WDBJ. It said a band member rushed to his aid.

“Hey friends- sorry we had to cut it short tonight,” White tweeted later. “I’m getting checked out by some of Roanoke’s finest docs and will keep you posted. Thanks for your prayers and continued support. Love ya!”

White is on tour with McCreery, an “American Idol” winner.