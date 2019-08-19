Clerk sprayed with chemical during Hampton 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are asking the public to help find the suspects who sprayed a chemical on a clerk during a robbery at a local 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a robbery that had just happened at the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store, sprayed the clerk with a chemical agent and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, they fled the store on foot towards Briarfield Road.

Police say medics treated the store clerk at the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black female who is approximately 5’2″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. The second suspect, said to be a black male, is described as being approximately 6’1″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, you are asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com.

