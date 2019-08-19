Chesapeake man arrested after police chase, barricade situation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 57-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested after an alleged police chase that reportedly led to a barricade situation early Monday morning.

According to officials, David C. Davis fled Chesapeake Police when officers went to perform a stop following an alleged traffic violation by Davis around 9 p.m. at the Great Bridge Blvd. and Riverwalk Parkway intersection.

Police said officers would find Davis’ car in the 1100 block of Sunlight Drive Monday morning and would bring him into custody around 3:30 a.m.

He has been charged by police for Felony Eluding and a parole violation from Arizona.

