Act 3 Podcast: Hobbs & Shaw, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Little Mermaid

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

Chandler is back from vacation and is here to regale us all with tales from Disney World. But we can’t let him tell vacation stories for too long, there’s a bunch of news this week! We’ve got the latest developments on Ewan Mcgregor returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and which famous musician turned down a lead role in The Little Mermaid. Plus we’re talking about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. One of us absolutely hated it and the other thought it was pretty fun. Click the play button and see who you agree with!

Act One: News

-00:04:10 – Ewan McGregor Signs Deal For Obi-Wan Series On “Disney+”

-00:08:35 – Henry Golding To Star As “G.I. Joe” Character “Snake Eyes”

-00:13:15 – Harry Styles Turns Down “Little Mermaid” Role

Act Two: What We’re Watching

00:19:45 – Steven: HBO’s “I Love You, Now Die”

00:23:25 – Chandler: A Crazy & Lengthy Tale Of The Plights And Pleasures Of A Trip To Disney World And Universal Studios

Act Three: “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” Review/Discussion

00:54:35: Non-Spoilers

01:09:45: SPOILERS

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 podcast.