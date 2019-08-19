A local designer making a name in sustainable fashion on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - IN 2014, Hamilton Perkins founded the Hamilton Perkins Collection, designing and producing unique bags and accessories from recycled materials like plastic water bottles and billboard vinyl.

Hamilton shows us some of his most popular designs, now available in a temporary pop-up shop at MacArthur Center in Norfolk and nearly 100 retailers across the globe. For more information visit hamiltonperkins.com.

