A local designer making a name in sustainable fashion on Coast Live

Posted 1:39 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:30PM, August 19, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - IN 2014, Hamilton Perkins founded the Hamilton Perkins Collection, designing and producing unique  bags and accessories from recycled materials like plastic water bottles and billboard vinyl.

Hamilton shows us some of his most popular designs, now available in a temporary pop-up shop at MacArthur Center in Norfolk and nearly 100 retailers across the globe. For more information visit hamiltonperkins.com.

CLICK HERE for a chance to win a limited edition Earth Bag from the Hamilton Perkins Collection and Coast Live.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.