PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews are responding to a crash involving a Hampton Roads Transit bus on Monday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Bart Street and Court Street around 4:15 p.m.

The Hampton Roads Transit bus crashed into a pole after making contact with a car.

There were 21 people involved in the crash and 15 people have been transported to local hospitals.

There are no further details at this time.

