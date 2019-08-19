7 person family rescued from burning home by Chesapeake firefighters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of seven in Chesapeake was rescued by firefighters Monday morning around 3 a.m. after being trapped on the second floor of a burning home.

According to officials, the seven people, which includes two children and five adults, were reached by a rescue ladder firefighters used at the home located in the 1300 block of 21st Street in South Norfolk.

Officials added that no one has been hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished and called under-control at 4:03 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but officials are still investigating.

The Red Cross is assisting residents with lodging arrangements.

