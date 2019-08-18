Portsmouth Police investigating after convenience store armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a Saturday night convenience store robbery.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the robbery at 10 p.m. When police arrived at the Citgo convenience store in the 4400 block of West Norfolk Road, they learned that two suspects entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Witnesses say the suspects fled in an unknown direction after taking money from the store.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with short locks and a short beard. He was wearing a black hat, black gloves, a black jacket, a black and gray shirt, dark jeans and a dark bandana.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, dark shoes, a dark bandana and dark pants with a white design on the front left leg.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.