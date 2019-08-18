× First Warning Forecast: Lingering showers along the coast, mostly cloudy and humid

The area of low pressure we’ve been tracking is now off the coast of Carolina. We’ve seen some heavy rain along the OBX and Albemarle. We’ll continue with the chance of showers through the afternoon hours, mainly for coastal North Carolina. Otherwise, more clouds than sun. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s, but it will continue to be very humid making temperatures feel even warmer.

More heat and humidity to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week. It will be unsettled with a 30 percent chance for storms Tuesday through Wednesday. A cold front will approach on Thursday with a better chance for storms. A little relief behind the front on Friday. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A small low pressure system located over eastern North Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Any tropical development today is expected to be limited due to the system’s proximity to land. By tonight, the low is expected to move northeastward over the Atlantic, where some further organization could occur before the system encounters cooler waters in a day or so. The low is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding in coastal portions of North Carolina through this evening.

* Formation chance through 2 days: low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: low (30%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

