× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain possible Sunday morning, mainly North Carolina

Keeping a chance for storms overnight, mainly for Dare County in North Carolina. Expect it to be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Sunday is turning out to be interesting. A small area of low pressure is located off the South Carolina Coast. This is expected to move northeast along the east coast. The low pressure has a 10 percent chance of turning tropical over the next two to five days. No matter what, this will bring heavy rainfall to the North Carolina coast and potentially along the Virginia Coast as well. This could cause some flash flooding. It is a very slow mover, which means flooding will definitely be a threat. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the coast and a bit warmer inland. Right now, looking at a 50/50 shot for showers and storms. Not expecting anything severe, but gusty winds are possible.

More heat and humidity to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week. It will be unsettled with a 30 percent chance for storms Tuesday through Wednesday. A cold front will approach on Thursday with a better chance for storms. A little relief behind the front on Friday. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A small low pressure system located along the South Carolina coast about midway between Myrtle Beach and Charleston is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur tonight and Sunday due to proximity to land as the disturbance moves northeastward along or near the coast of the Carolinas. By early Monday, however, the low is expected to move over the warmer Atlantic waters, where some further organization could occur. The low is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding in eastern portions of South and North Carolina through Sunday.

* Formation chance through 2 days: low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

