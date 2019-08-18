× First Warning Forecast: A hot and humid week ahead

HOT, HOT, HOT! The heat is on to start the work week. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s. Dewpoints will be in the mid 70s, which will make temperatures feel closer to 100-105°. High pressure will keep us dry and hot for most of the day. Still keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a popup shower or storm during the afternoon. It’ll be a warm and humid night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Another hot day on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will be very similar in the low 90s, but the humidity will be a little higher. We’ll feel closer to 103-105°. A disturbance will move through Tuesday night. We could see a shower or storm, but keeping chances low at a 20 percent chance.

Not much relief behind the disturbance. Temperatures will continue to warm to the low 90s on Wednesday, with heat index values near 100°. A cold front will approach the region on Thursday. Expect the day to still be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll have more cloud cover with storm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be possible overnight and into the first half of the day on Friday. There will be some relief behind the cold front. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid 80s.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad right now. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm due to a stalled front. It will be more comfortable with highs in the low and mid 80s and dewpoints falling into the 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A low pressure area located about 100 miles east of Norfolk, Virginia, is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. This low is moving northeastward, away from the United States, and has only a slight chance to significantly organize through Monday before upper-level winds become unfavorable for further development.

* Formation chance through 2 days: low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

