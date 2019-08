Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink and Megan Plain have the three biggest takeaways from Thursday's Redskins' loss in the preseason home opener against the Bengals - including Dwayne Haskins' first big NFL moment, the quarterback competition and how the Redskins' defense fared.

Plus, Wink talks Ryan Zimmerman's Richmond rehab, and catches up with MLB stars David Wright and Michael Cuddyer.