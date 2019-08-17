Redskins reportedly plan to sign linebacker Gary Johnson

The Washington Redskins have reportedly signed linebacker Gary Johnson, as originally announced by Ian Rapoport.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent out of Texas after the 2019 draft. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was waived by the team in June.

The #Redskins are signing former #Texas speedy LB and UDFA Gary Johnson, source said. He originally signed post-draft with the #Chiefs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2019

Johnson spent two seasons at Texas after transferring from Dodge City Community College. During his time as a Longhorn he played in 26 games with 20 starts, and finished his career with 150 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

His 16.5 tackles for loss during his senior season ranked fourth in the Big 12, while his 6.5 sacks ranked seventh.