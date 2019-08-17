ODU baseball product Justin Verlander makes Astros history

OAKLAND, Calif. – Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander made franchise history on Friday night.

The former Old Dominion University star became the first pitcher in Astros history to put together six straight outings with at least ten strikeouts.

Against the Oakland Athletics, Verlander struck out 11 batters, allowing only two runs and walking zero through seven innings. Despite the stellar performance, the Astros lost in 13 innings by a score of 3-2.

According to MLB Stats, Verlander is the oldest pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2002 to go 6 straight games with 10+ Ks.

At ODU, Verlander pitched in 46 games for the Monarchs from 2002 to 2004, starting all 46. He won 21 career games and is the all-time strikeout king in ODU, the Colonial Athletic Association and the Commonwealth of Virginia history with 427 in only 335.2 innings of work for an average of 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Through 169.2 innings this season, he has a 2.81 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 228 strikeouts.