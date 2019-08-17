Officer involved shooting in Newport News leaves 3 wounded, including murder suspect

Posted 6:32 pm, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23PM, August 17, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting that has sent three people to the hospital.

Police stated in a briefing Saturday afternoon that the shooting that left one woman dead at a local gas station and the officer involved shooting are connected.

Three people have been shot: one officer, one civilian, and the murder suspect from the gas station shooting.

Reports say that this shooting took place near Peninsula Drive and Fairfax Avenue.

There are no further details at this time.

