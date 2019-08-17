× First Warning Forecast: Hot and and humid, isolated storms possible

Hot and humid today, with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel more like the mid and upper 90s due to the humidity. We’ll have a nice mix of sun and clouds. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for a popup shower or storm. A front remains stalled across the area, so a stray storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours. Keeping a chance for storms overnight, mainly for Dare County in North Carolina. Expect it to be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Even warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel close to 100 with the humidity. A slight chance of showers and storms the first half of the day. Keeping it at a 30 percent chance. Once again, the biggest threat will be heavy downpours.

More heat and humidity to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week. It will be unsettled with a 30 percent chance for storms Monday through Wednesday. A cold front will approach on Thursday with a better chance for storms. A little relief behind the front on Friday. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

