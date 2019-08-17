× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rainfall possible along the coast in Virginia, especially North Carolina

We’ve seen a few popup storms from a front that is stalled across the area. The biggest threat has been heavy downpours. Keeping a chance for storms overnight, mainly for Dare County in North Carolina. Expect it to be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Sunday is turning out to be interesting. A small area of low pressure is located off the South Carolina Coast. This is expected to move northeast along the east coast. The low pressure has a 10 percent chance of turning tropical over the next two to five days. No matter what, this will bring heavy rainfall to the North Carolina coast and potentially along the Virginia Coast as well. This could cause some flash flooding. It is a very slow mover, which means flooding will definitely be a threat. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the coast and a bit warmer inland. Right now, looking at a 50/50 shot for showers and storms. Not expecting anything severe, but gusty winds are possible.

More heat and humidity to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week. It will be unsettled with a 30 percent chance for storms Tuesday through Wednesday. A cold front will approach on Thursday with a better chance for storms. A little relief behind the front on Friday. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A surface trough is producing a band of cloudiness and showers extending from the northeast Gulf of Mexico northeastward across the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The shower activity is currently most concentrated near a small area of low pressure located along the trough near the South Carolina coast. Tropical development of this system, if any, is likely to be slow as the disturbance moves northeastward along the eastern coast of the United States with increasing forward speed during the few days. Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding in that region.

* Formation chance through 2 days: low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

