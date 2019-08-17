Christopher Newport University athletics unveils TowneBank Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNU Communications) - The Christopher Newport University football and track and field facility is now named TowneBank Stadium as a result of a continuing partnership between the highly ranked Virginia public university and one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Christopher Newport President Paul Trible and TowneBank Chief Banking Officer Brian Skinner unveiled the new name at a ceremony at the stadium on Friday, August 16.

The new name stems from a gift made by TowneBank to the university’s Defining Significance comprehensive campaign in 2016. The funds support Christopher Newport athletics, the Ferguson Center for the Arts and the TowneBank Leadership Scholarships.

“We are thankful and thrilled that the Captains will play for championships and the Marching Captains band will perform in front of thousands of cheering fans at TowneBank Stadium,” said Trible. “TowneBank contributes immensely to the life and success of Virginia and so does Christopher Newport. We are proud to be partners.”

“Serving the community is the foundation of all we do at TowneBank,” said Skinner, a 1992 Christopher Newport graduate. “We are pleased to have our name on the Christopher Newport stadium and look forward to many opportunities for the community to come together and cheer for the Captains.”

The stadium, with a capacity of 4,200 and featuring a natural grass surface and high-definition video board, opened in 2001 when Christopher Newport’s football team played its first game. It was previously named POMOCO Stadium during a lengthy partnership between the university and the auto dealership group.

“We are grateful for Pomoco’s strong support of our student-athletes and I know our coaches, players and fans will always treasure the memories of Captains victories at POMOCO Stadium,” said Christopher Newport Athletic Director Kyle McMullin. “Now we start a new chapter with a wonderful teammate in TowneBank, and we can’t wait for the kick-off of our first game at TowneBank Stadium.”

The Captains football team will play the first game at TowneBank Stadium against North Central College on Saturday, September 7, at noon.