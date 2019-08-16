What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of August 18th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of July 28th.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“David Copperfield Vs. Penn & Teller” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 6 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include David Copperfield, Jan Reinder, Ondřej Pšenička and Giancarlo Bernini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#601). Original airdate 6/17/2019.

PANDORA

“Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SINS OF THE FATHER – Thomas’s (Martin Bobb-Semple) telepathic father arrives on campus and tries to enlist his estranged son in a dangerous heist in which nothing is as simple as it appears. Brett Simmons directed the episode with teleplay by Darin Scott and story by Steve Kriozere (#105). Original airdate 8/11/2019.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Magic Meatballs” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

DOG MEAT MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Anca & Lucca, Tom Stone, Jon & Owen – The Passing Zone and Horret Wu. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#609). Original airdate 8/19/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 9” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S A BUNCH OF LAUGHS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#701). Original airdate 8/19/2019.

I SHIP IT

“Somewhere Magical” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, S) (HDTV)

SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Ella (Helen Highfield) is a fangirl and aspiring writer. While working at a boutique shipping agency, Ella writes fanfiction for her favorite TV show, “Superstition,” and dreams of one day making her fantasies a reality. She works with her boyfriend, the charming yet albeit-vanilla Tim (Riley Neldam), and lives next door to him with her best friend Winnie (guest star Jazz Raycole). One fateful day, Ella’s actress friend Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami) places a flower delivery order to the showrunner of “Superstition” and Ella seizes the opportunity to not only make the delivery but to visit the set of her favorite show resulting in Ella throwing caution to the wind and quitting her job to become a writer’s PA on “Superstition.” Her fangirl fantasies being to collide with reality in unexpected ways, in both her creative life and love life. The episode was written by Yulin Kuang and directed by Mo Perkins. Original airdate 8/19/2019.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

PANDORA

“What Was It You Wanted” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HACKED AND EXPOSED – When Pilar’s (Banita Sendhu) bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) lead an investigation to help save their friend and find out who’s responsible and stop them from continuing to torment Pilar. Jenn Wexler directed the episode with teleplay by Lisa Klink and story by Mark A. Altman (#106). Original airdate 8/20/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Mothman” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE PROPHET OF DISASTER — In 1967, following the deadliest bridge collapse in U.S. history, rumors began swirling that the appearance of a mysterious winged creature — part bird, part man — may have been a warning of the impending disaster. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and author MJ Banias head to West Virginia to investigate reports that the Mothman may be back (#102). Original airdate 8/20/2019.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 3” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE CHASE IS ON – Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are outraged when the Sharp case is moved to another unit and are instead reassigned to take down a local drug gang. Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) needs money to fund a big opportunity at work, meaning Pike must swallow his pride and ask his dad for help. The CW original airdate 8/21/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“School” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION — Contestants put their skills to the test as they are sent back to school and challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Participants take a blast to the past as they revisit subjects like art, science, gym, and even a take a pop quiz. Believing they are a doctor, a schoolgirl with a huge crush, and a gorgeous supermodel, these alter egos ultimately cause hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#108). Original airdate 8/21/2019.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

THE OUTPOST

“Where You Go, People Die” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

COMING TOGETHER – Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) waits for Talon (Jessica Green) after a mysterious disappearance. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) faces his despised cousin while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) makes Tobin an offer he can’t refuse. A surprise visitor to the Outpost interrupts a royal ceremony. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#207). Original airdate 8/22/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Scion” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE – When a rebellious teen is diagnosed with terminal cancer, his family’s legacy and wealth ensure him a place in an exclusive, experimental treatment center that has a far more sinister transformation in mind. Natalia Lyudin directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi (#105). Original airdate 8/22/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Gentleman” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. Natalia Lyudin directed the episode written by C.S. McMullen (#101). Original airdate 8/8/2019

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Random Feats of Magic and One Fireball” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

DESTINED PREDICTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Tetro, Bill Cook, Anna DeGuzman, Andi Gladwin, Steve Brundage and Greg Frewin (#610). Original airdate 8/23/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Drama on the Silks, Cool Cats and Fifty Shades of Stacey’s Mom!” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

WORLDS COLLIDE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Maya Kramer, Poreotics, Ryan Goldsher, Ace Young with Diana Degarmo, and Savitsky Cats. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#110). Original airdate 8/23/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“School” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION — Contestants put their skills to the test as they are sent back to school and challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Participants take a blast to the past as they revisit subjects like art, science, gym, and even a take a pop quiz. Believing they are a doctor, a schoolgirl with a huge crush, and a gorgeous supermodel, these alter egos ultimately cause hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#108). Original airdate 8/21/2019.