Virginia Beach ranks 19th for hardest working city

Posted 4:03 pm, August 16, 2019, by

America's hardest-working cities

It’s no secret that American’s work hard, but one Hampton Roads city is taking a top spot for the honor.

Virginia Beach ranked as the 19th hardest-working city in America. That’s according to Kempler Industries. Researchers looked  at data from the U.S. Census Bureau from nearly 200 cities with a population of 150,000 of more. Rankings were based on the following metrics:

  • Average commute time (Virginia Beach averaged 23.7 minutes)
  • Average workweek hours (Virginia Beach averaged 40.2 hours)
  • Percentage of workforce population aged 16-64 (69.3%)
  • Percentage of senior workforce aged 65 and up (20.8%)
  • The percentage of unused vacation days (24.2%)

For a list of the full rankings, click here. Washington, D.C. earned the number one position.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.