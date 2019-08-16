× Virginia Beach ranks 19th for hardest working city

It’s no secret that American’s work hard, but one Hampton Roads city is taking a top spot for the honor.

Virginia Beach ranked as the 19th hardest-working city in America. That’s according to Kempler Industries. Researchers looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau from nearly 200 cities with a population of 150,000 of more. Rankings were based on the following metrics:

Average commute time (Virginia Beach averaged 23.7 minutes)

Average workweek hours (Virginia Beach averaged 40.2 hours)

Percentage of workforce population aged 16-64 (69.3%)

Percentage of senior workforce aged 65 and up (20.8%)

The percentage of unused vacation days (24.2%)

For a list of the full rankings, click here. Washington, D.C. earned the number one position.