Tyson recalls more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products due to the potential of contamination by extraneous materials.

According to the company, the frozen, fully cooked patties were produced on January 31, 2019 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The product comes in a 26-ounce resealable plastic bag containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The recalled products have an establishment number of “P-13456” printed on the back of the bag.

The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the problem was discovered after the recalling firm told the agency about consumer complaints. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

