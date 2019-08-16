Suspicious package discovered near Gloucester bank

GLOUCESTER, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious package on the grounds of the Sonabank Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in at 8:33 a.m. Bank and cleaning personnel were not associated with the package, and as a matter of protocol, the bank was secured.

Businesses in the bank’s immediate area have been evacuated. Traffic on George Washington Memorial Highway is being re-routed to Hayes Road at Tidemill Road and Bellehaven Drive.

Officers said Explosive and Ordnance Disposal personnel from Yorktown Naval Weapons Station are assisting with assessing the package, and the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation are assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story.