Suffolk schools is looking to start school early, before Labor Day

SUFFOLK, Va. – You know the first day of school is around the corner when you’re shopping for school supplies.

“We are ready, ready then we can ever be so if you’re not ready get ready,” said mother of two Kim Jackson.

This year school starts on Tuesday September 3rd but this could change soon. Suffolk public schools is reaching out to parents about potentially starting school before Labor Day.

“I don’t fully agree with starting earlier, absolutely not!” said Jennifer Sorensen. Her son is currently a rising sophomore at Kings Fork High School she says if the school board does decide to make students go to school early this means its taking away from their summer vacation.

“For me, our vacations usually end around the 24th of August and I need a week to get him ready for school,” she adds.

The General Assembly passed a new law the allows schools to start the school year 14 days before Labor Day holiday but schools must still meet the state 180 day minimum requirement. “I just rather keep it the same I’ve got used to it all these years the same schedule for years decades,” said Jackson.

Before a decision is made the school board wants parents, students and the community to complete an anonymous online survey with their feedback. “I think I’m more on the no at this point,” said Sorensen.

While the parents we talked to are leaning towards no the students think otherwise. Jackson’s 10 year old daughter Kelisa who is going to 5th grade says “I think I like going to school early.”

Whatever the decision is parents just want the school board to be fair. “Make sure they keep everybody’s input in consideration.”

The school board will discuss the survey results at the September school board meeting. To complete the Labor Day survey click here.