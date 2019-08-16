Police: ‘No validity’ to text messages about shooters at Virginia Beach Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Just days after August’s deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, and Texas, text messages have been circulating throughout Hampton Roads, saying more attacks could be coming to Walmart or Target locations.

Text screenshots have been shared over 1,000 times saying that a man was arrested in connection with a group that would be ‘shooting up’ local Walmart’s this weekend.

Though these texts may have frightened and alarmed residents, Virginia Beach police say there is no validity that this is connected to the city.

We are aware of the social media store threat that has also been reported by other departments nationwide. There is no validity to the information being connected to Virginia Beach. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 16, 2019

Messages like these aren’t just being spread in Virginia Beach. Reports say these texts are being spread all around the country.

Rock Hill Police said they were aware of the posts.

Reports of these messages have also been popping up in Marion, South Carolina.

Authorities are aware of these alarming messages but as of right now, there’s no evidence from any source that it’s a valid threat.