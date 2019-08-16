Police: Man and woman pass several counterfeit $50 bills at Walmart in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects that they say were passing out counterfeit bills.

On August 11, an unidentified black male and female went to the WalMart in Kitty Hawk and passed several counterfeit $50 bills.

The subjects were seen leaving in a silver or light colored four door passenger car.

If you have any information about these people, please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook and someone will respond back to you.

All information is confidential and a cash reward may be available.